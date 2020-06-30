Trees on Tuesdays

Published on by Anita

An ordinary tree full of cones. It is obvious from where the wind usually blows.A tree seen from Victoria Lines where the views of Malta are amazing, especially when the weather is clear.

Some dry leaves and a very thorny tree trunk.Last week, I showed a similar home-made wood construction and there are many of these in nature, too many. Can you guess what they are used for?Compare with this little wooden house that I would love to see more of and it does more benefit than harm.

Susan’s Trees on Tuesdays

8 thoughts on “Trees on Tuesdays

  7. Utsikten över Malta är verkligen magnifik där uppifrån! Å jag har aldrig sett ett träd med taggar. Först tänkte jag att “hemmabygget” kanske var ett torn för fågelskådare, men sedan såg jag i en kommentar här att det är fågeljägare som använder det för att skjuta vilda fåglar. Usch! Då föredrar jag fågelholken, som dessutom verkar vara sprillans ny.

