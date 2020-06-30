An ordinary tree full of cones. It is obvious from where the wind usually blows.A tree seen from Victoria Lines where the views of Malta are amazing, especially when the weather is clear.
Some dry leaves and a very thorny tree trunk.Last week, I showed a similar home-made wood construction and there are many of these in nature, too many. Can you guess what they are used for?Compare with this little wooden house that I would love to see more of and it does more benefit than harm.
8 thoughts on “Trees on Tuesdays”
amazing .. i love it ..
Such a cute little wooden house,probably for birds feeding…
Homemade wood construction… can’t think of any thing.. to keep an eye on wild animals.
That’s an unusual thorny tree trunk! Lovely captures…
Många fina träd och den taggiga stammen tycker jag är häftig.
Kramar från oss
I hate to say it but is that wooden construction what ‘hunters’ use to shoot wild birds?
Utsikten över Malta är verkligen magnifik där uppifrån! Å jag har aldrig sett ett träd med taggar. Först tänkte jag att “hemmabygget” kanske var ett torn för fågelskådare, men sedan såg jag i en kommentar här att det är fågeljägare som använder det för att skjuta vilda fåglar. Usch! Då föredrar jag fågelholken, som dessutom verkar vara sprillans ny.
That thorny tree trunk looks amazing. What sort of tree is it? Is the box for squirrels?
