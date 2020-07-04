This may not be a flower but definitely some kind of plant that over time has become fragile and elusive. Whatever it is, these are abundantly seen in nature now here in Malta. It’s not visible in my images here but these grow on large bushes where the “flower” is light as a feather. The one seen here has loosened from its plant and been stuck in a spider’s web while others fly freely in the wind.

Cee’s Photo Challenge Flower of The Day

Share this:

Like this: Like Loading...