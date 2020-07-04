Light as a Feather

Published on by Anita

This may not be a flower but definitely some kind of plant that over time has become fragile and elusive.Whatever it is, these are abundantly seen in nature now here in Malta.It’s not visible in my images here but these grow on large bushes where the “flower” is light as a feather. The one seen here has loosened from its plant and been stuck in a spider’s web while others fly freely in the wind.
5 thoughts on “Light as a Feather

  5. Magnifikt är nog troligen en underdrift här. Hur du lyckades med att få blomman så skarp och detaljerad mot den “blurry background” är en gåta för mig. Så otroligt häftigt!

