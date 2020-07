Flowers, Quotes & Thoughts

“To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow.”

– Audrey Hepburn ”

“Great photography is about depth of feeling, not depth of field.”

— Peter Adams

“When words become unclear, I shall focus with photographs.

When images become inadequate, I shall be content with silence.”

— Ansel Adams “I don’t trust words. I trust pictures.”

— Gilles Peress

That I like quotes is obviously no secret. I often use them when I myself cannot find the words. I don’t want to be anonymous but my blog isn’t intended as a diary, although I sometimes create posts about my everyday life. Still, publishing pictures without a single word reveals a certain personality of the person who took them.

Cee’s Photo Challenge Flower of The Day

It’s true, the last image is not a flower but for me Fanny is constantly blooming and fills my life with joy.