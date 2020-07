“Green is a label for a certain attitude to life, a certain kind of respect

that one might have for the very source of things that we take for granted.”

– Annie Lennox Vespa crabro, a Hornet attracted by some green leafs on our Hibiscus.

“Greenery is the best scenery”

– Arti Sharma “For in the true nature of things, if we rightly consider,

every green tree is far more glorious than if it were made of gold and silver.”

– Martin Luther

The lines seen in the last image are the human impact on nature, but it’s usually worse than that.

It’s a sad fact that more than half of Earth’s rainforests have already been destroyed.

The photo was taken in Sarawak, last year, where there’s still plenty of greenery.