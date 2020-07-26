Picture of The Day

Published on by Anita

An image from my valuable memory archive. When I look at the picture today, I clearly remember the moment when I took it. I was in the restroom at a simple restaurant where the food was spicy and absolutely delicious. The little boy knew he was not tall enough to wash his hands with his feet on the floor.
Thailand, Koh Lanta 2014

5 thoughts on “Picture of The Day

Thanks for stopping by. Your feedback is valuable

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s