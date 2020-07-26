An image from my valuable memory archive. When I look at the picture today, I clearly remember the moment when I took it. I was in the restroom at a simple restaurant where the food was spicy and absolutely delicious. The little boy knew he was not tall enough to wash his hands with his feet on the floor.
Thailand, Koh Lanta 2014
Picture of The Day
5 thoughts on “Picture of The Day”
Glad he knows the importance of washing hands back then 😃
Vilken härlig ögonblicksbild! Å den har ju en dubbelsymbolik i dessa coronatider också.
I like this picture a lot. The composition, the colours. Wonderful!
En alldeles underbar bild, Anita!
Wow!
Such a beautiful moment! 😀
Lovely! 😀
