“I wish I could fly,

Sprinkle happy dust from the sky,

take away peoples pain,

by making it rain”

-Toni Payne” Give the ones you love wings to fly, roots to come back and reasons to stay”

-Dalai Lama Fly me to the moon Let me play among the stars

Let me see what Spring is like On a-Jupiter and Mars…”

– Bart Howard

