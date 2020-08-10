“I wish I could fly,
Sprinkle happy dust from the sky,
take away peoples pain,
by making it rain”
-Toni Payne”Give the ones you love wings to fly, roots to come back and reasons to stay”
-Dalai LamaFly me to the moon Let me play among the stars
Let me see what Spring is like On a-Jupiter and Mars…”
– Bart Howard
I Wish I Could Fly…
“I wish I could fly,
Wow!
Wonderful!
😀
Fly is one of the best feelings in the world. The same as diving! 😀
Thank you for your nice comment Nuno. Yes, diving is not far from flying. I used to dive when I traveled in Asia. The water around Malta is known for its clear water and there are some exciting wrecks here. But I stopped diving several years ago for various reasons.
Wish you a great week in your part of the world 😀
You’re welcome, Anita!
I’m happy to know that you already experienced diving! 🙂
I had my Open Water Diving Certification in 2015, but I have to dive, because after that, I never went for that.
Thank you, have a great week too! 🙂
Me too! 😀 Mitt ex och jag hade ett segelflygplan och flög ofta i Nigeria. Inget motorljud. Det var det närmaste jag kom med att flyga fritt. Underbara bilder som ger känslan: I am free…… 😀
Låter spännande!! Du har varit med om en hel del har jag förstått. Tack för din fina kommentar Kristallina och jag önskar dig en skön fortsatt vecka 🙂
Lovely thoughts, Thanks for sharing
Do you Parasail??
Stay well and laugh
Thank you very much for your kind comment Mr..
Well, I did, when I was young and it was not yesterday 😀
Vilka underbara bilder och citaten passar perfekt till bilderna:-)
Hur gick det för Fanny? Any news yet?
Tack snälla!
Först efter fyra veckor från första parningen kan veterinären ge besked om det blir något. Alltså den 26:e augusti vilket känns jättelångt borta. Men jag hoppas och tror 🙂
Excellent
Thank you kindly Sri for your recurring and nice comments!
Wow, great photo, how fun😊
Vilka härliga bilder! Och citaten passar verkligen bra!
Tack Anki!!!
