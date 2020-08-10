I Wish I Could Fly…

Published on by Anita

“I wish I could fly,
Sprinkle happy dust from the sky,
take away peoples pain,
by making it rain”
-Toni Payne”Give the ones you love wings to fly, roots to come back and reasons to stay”
-Dalai LamaFly me to the moon Let me play among the stars
Let me see what Spring is like On a-Jupiter and Mars…”
– Bart Howard

14 thoughts on “I Wish I Could Fly…

    1. Thank you for your nice comment Nuno. Yes, diving is not far from flying. I used to dive when I traveled in Asia. The water around Malta is known for its clear water and there are some exciting wrecks here. But I stopped diving several years ago for various reasons.
      Wish you a great week in your part of the world 😀

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

      1. You’re welcome, Anita!
        I’m happy to know that you already experienced diving! 🙂
        I had my Open Water Diving Certification in 2015, but I have to dive, because after that, I never went for that.

        Thank you, have a great week too! 🙂

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply

  2. Me too! 😀 Mitt ex och jag hade ett segelflygplan och flög ofta i Nigeria. Inget motorljud. Det var det närmaste jag kom med att flyga fritt. Underbara bilder som ger känslan: I am free…… 😀

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

    1. Låter spännande!! Du har varit med om en hel del har jag förstått. Tack för din fina kommentar Kristallina och jag önskar dig en skön fortsatt vecka 🙂

      Like

      Reply

    1. Tack snälla!
      Först efter fyra veckor från första parningen kan veterinären ge besked om det blir något. Alltså den 26:e augusti vilket känns jättelångt borta. Men jag hoppas och tror 🙂

      Like

      Reply

Thanks for stopping by. Your feedback is valuable

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s