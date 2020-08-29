“Every sunset is also a sunrise. It all depends on where you stand.”
– Karl Schmidt
“Nature is painting for us, day after day, pictures of infinite beauty if only we have the eyes to see them.”
– John Ruskin“Life does not come with instructions on how to live,
but it does come with trees, sunsets, smiles and laughter,
so enjoy your day.”
– Debbie Shapiro
2 thoughts on “Sunset”
Så vackra bilder.
Kramar från oss
Lucky couple and lucky you to have that sunset. Love that quote by Karl Schmit. It’s a metaphor for life moments in general I’m sure.
