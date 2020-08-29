Sunset

“Every sunset is also a sunrise. It all depends on where you stand.”
Karl Schmidt

“Nature is painting for us, day after day, pictures of infinite beauty if only we have the eyes to see them.”
– John Ruskin“Life does not come with instructions on how to live,
but it does come with trees, sunsets, smiles and laughter,
so enjoy your day.”
– Debbie Shapiro

