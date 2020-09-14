This week’s theme, Negative Space chosen by Amy feels both challenging and fun. Although at least one of the images I’ve chosen may not fit the theme completely, they all have something in common. The blue color.“There are always two people in every picture: the photographer and the viewer.”
— Ansel Adams“Photographs open doors into the past, but they also allow a look into the future.”
– Sally Mann.“When people ask me what equipment I use – I tell them my eyes.”
— Anonymous“I really believe there are things nobody would see if I didn’t photograph them.”
— Diane Arbus
Lens-Artists Challenge – Negative Space
7 thoughts on “Lens-Artists Challenge – Negative Space”
En underbar blå färg på himlen och havet.
Kramar från oss
Wow… these are remarkable images! Excellent choices for negative space, Anita. The blue sky and sea are incredibly beautiful. So much fun to see the lady enjoying the water. Great quotes. 🙂
Gorgeous blues! I love the shot of the man walking with the cloud overhead (#4).
Blue is so restful and calming and these are wonderful photos Anita!
Det temat gillar jag skarpt! Fantastiska foton! Hoppas jag kommer ihåg det när jag är ute och fotar. Två av dina citat tar jag också med mig 😀 Ha en trevlig ny vecka!
Your photos are amazing, Anita.it has a graphic effect, love it! ❤️👍🏼
Vilka härliga blå färger och så där fotat lite underifrån, fin effekt.
Sista bilden med fula bilen, fångade min blick! Solig!
Kram, Gerd ❤
