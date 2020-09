Hello from Malta. This is what it looks like where I am, or rather where I was this morning. Mum took me to the sea, only a short distance from where we live. I’m used to run every morning but not now.

It’s 30 degrees but with a nice breez. It feels relaxing to just lie here and watch. I can swim but will probably have to wait until next summer.

Since I’m pregnant and due very soon I prefer to just sit on the rocks, relax and look around. My mom goes swimming almost every day. No, she’s not sailing, she swims but there are no photos of her in the sea so this image is good enough as it shows that she only swims when the water is calm.

And I know she always thinks of me when she’s not at home. I honestly believe she can think of nothing but me right now, and of the puppies I will soon give birth to.

And she has no idea how many there will be🐕🐕🐕🐕🐕🐕🐕🐕🐕🐕🐕

So if she’s not visiting your site very often right now, you know why.