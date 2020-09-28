Make Life Beautiful

“A good life is a collection of happy moments”
-Denis Waitley“Don’t cry over the past, it’s gone. Don’t stress about the future, it hasn’t arrived.
Live in the present and make it beautiful”
– UnknownAnd for those who may be curious about how it went for Fanny.
She gave birth to six puppies last Sunday night. Everyone’s fine, more to come…Cee’s Photo Challenge Flower of The Day

  6. 6 valpar:-) Det var bra gjort! Så skönt att höra att allt gick bra. Ser verkligen fram emot en bildkavalkad på the puppies. Gissar att du har fullt upp hemma hos dig. Det är så spännande:-) Stort GRATTIS till sexlingarna!

