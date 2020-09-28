“A good life is a collection of happy moments”
-Denis Waitley“Don’t cry over the past, it’s gone. Don’t stress about the future, it hasn’t arrived.
Live in the present and make it beautiful”
– UnknownAnd for those who may be curious about how it went for Fanny.
She gave birth to six puppies last Sunday night. Everyone’s fine, more to come…Cee’s Photo Challenge Flower of The Day
Make Life Beautiful
Congratulations to you and Fanny! Six puppies?! Incredible
You have got your hands full now! Congrats!
Oj sex valpar få har du fullt upp. Hur klarar Fanny att vara mamma
Grattis till er båda.
Beautiful photos for today 😀
Congratulations! I’ll look forward to seeing pictures of the newborn pups! 😊
6 valpar:-) Det var bra gjort! Så skönt att höra att allt gick bra. Ser verkligen fram emot en bildkavalkad på the puppies. Gissar att du har fullt upp hemma hos dig. Det är så spännande:-) Stort GRATTIS till sexlingarna!
Wow! Congrats🐶
Ooh… six puppies. Congratulations!
I love these beautiful flower photos, Anita!
