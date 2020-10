Hello World!

Hello from Malta!

I’m one of six siblings born September 27, 2020, the one above who rests on me is my brother.

Mom thinks I’m cute, she thinks we’re all cute.

Now we are almost four weeks old and we can walk on our slightly unstable legs. We also tried to eat mashed chicken for the first time and it tasted good. What an exciting world, there seems to be a lot to discover…

It takes effort to be this small in a big world.

Goodnight!