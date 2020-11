More from Ta’ Qali

Here are some more images from Ta’ Qali Nature Park.

The weather here on the island is fantastic considering that we are already in November.

It’s the first time this year that I see a ladybug and the berries of the olive trees are ready to be harvested.

Now that the first rains have fallen after the summer drought, it’s easy to get a sense of spring.

I don’t feel I have succeeded so very well in photographing insects this year and now the dragonflies are fewer.

There are many yellow butterflies in the park right now but they are not easily caught.

I end the post with Fanny, an amazing mother who will now slowly but surely spend less time with the puppies so that at the age of eight weeks they are no longer dependent on their mom.

Hello! I’m five weeks old now and still need my mom. I guess I’m the one who’s going to live with my mother while my five siblings move to their new homes. Although she who decides seems to have a hard time choosing ❤️