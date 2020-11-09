Mom often takes me to Pembroke, which is closer to where we live than Ta’ Qali Park.
It’s a large barren natural area along the Mediterranean Sea. If you look closely you’ll see me in the image above.
Freedom and Joy!
The weather is still more than great here on the island. 20-23 degrees and no wind even though we are already in November. I have no idea from where the water comes in the images above, it hasn’t rained for a while now.
Back so sea level. Work is in progress, though not right now!
There are more to find in this area and in my next post I will show some plants and a cute little creature I meet recently. So, more to come…
❤️ In the meantime, here you can see my beautiful litter of puppies, already six weeks old❤️
5 thoughts on “Pembroke Heritage Trail”
Med så mycket motion är det knappast svårt att komma tillbaka till den gamla formen efter att ha fött sexlingar alltså. Å sååååå söta de är! Det syns att de har “utvecklat” sina egna personligheter. Några av valparna har de karakteristiska rynkorna i pannan, andra är släta. Några har större ögon än andra. Du som ser och leker med valparna varje dag, ser du också skillnaderna mellan dom eller är det mera en utomstående som lägger märke till det.
Lovely captures! Adorable puppies 🐶 They all look worried, maybe the camera…
Lovely clicks. They are growing fast , so cute and cuddled up!
Great stuff and interesting history
Laugh On
