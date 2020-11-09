Pembroke Heritage Trail

Mom often takes me to Pembroke, which is closer to where we live than Ta’ Qali Park.

It’s a large barren natural area along the Mediterranean Sea. If you look closely you’ll see me in the image above.

Freedom and Joy!

The weather is still more than great here on the island. 20-23 degrees and no wind even though we are already in November. I have no idea from where the water comes in the images above, it hasn’t rained for a while now.

Our way up to the tower means good Exercise!

Now we are very close.

For those who are interested to read some history.

It’s a great view from here!

Feel free to click on an image to enlarge.

Back so sea level. Work is in progress, though not right now!

There are more to find in this area and in my next post I will show some plants and a cute little creature I meet recently. So, more to come…

❤️ In the meantime, here you can see my beautiful litter of puppies, already six weeks old❤️