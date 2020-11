Pembroke Part 2

Here are some more pictures from Pembroke Heritage Trail.

This time I show you some plants and a cute little lizard that I guess is a kind of chameleon.

These are some of the plants that are now found in the Pembroke area.

This is the same lizard as seen above.

A cute little creature!

Typically, my macro lens was at home but I think my small Panasonic Lumix did an excellent job. Click on an image to enlarge.

Pembroke, Malta, November 2020

By the way…

This is the puppy that we are going to keep, she’s absolutely gorgeous❣️ The only thing I’ve not found out yet is her name. I’ve thought of too many and I feel confused. Honey is too close to Fanny but maybe Sapphire or Lady or Felicia. What do you think?