Gladiolus – Wild plants of Malta

This is one of many colorful wild flowers that can be seen here on the island right now.

The beautiful gladioli are sometimes called the sword lily because of the sword-shaped leaves of the plants in this genus but the most widely-used English common name for these plants is simply gladiolus.

This lovely flower appear between March and May and is quite common throughout the Maltese countryside.













Feel free to click on an image in the collage and it becomes even more colorful.

Malta March 2021

Cee’s Photo Challenge Flower of The Day