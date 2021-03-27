My precious dog Fanny almost disappears in this picture, but she can be seen down there, on the edge. And if you look closely, Felicia can also be seen among the bushes on the side. I didn’t even see her myself until I enlarged the image.
Here are a selection of photos from Malta’s countryside, along the sea. This is where I prefer to go with my dogs, in nature, far from home. Here we can walk for hours and forget the hectic traffic, high rise buildings, all the construction work and cranes that have taken over in the small town of Sliema where we live, where I feel I have lived too long now.
These are the places where I can fill my soul with energy while my dogs enjoy freedom and new exciting discoveries.
A valuable part of my everyday life here on the small island of Malta.
Ghajn Tuffieha, Riviera Bay & Il-Majjistral Nature & History Park
Malta March 2021
11 thoughts on “Malta’s Countryside”
Sliema må ha drabbats av en byggboom, men stället du befinner dig på är ju totalt orört från exploatering, och jag hoppas innerligt att det så förblir. Så vackert det är där. Enastående!
Det är rätt lustigt att Fanny stannar upp där det är “steep”. Hon tittar ut över havet men är smart nog att inte “gå över gränsen” om man så säger.
Å jag kände igen Felicia på “Hello!”-bilden. Ja, den där vita remsan är “a perfect giveaway”.
PS. Skulle inte ni flytta till Cypern? Gissar att ni “stay put” så länge pandemin härjar. Eller… DS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tack så mycket Beate för din långa fina kommentar.
Jo, vi är sakta men säkert på väg mot Cypern men pandemin gör att det nog dröjer ett tag innan vi kan göra verklighet av våra planer.
LikeLike
Great stuff
,,
,,
,,Fact, Laughing cures many diseases
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for your comment Mr. Ohh and thank you for mentioning a true fact 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
You do live in a very beautiful place! How long does it take for you to get there from where you live?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for your comment Lisa❣️
It’s a small island and normally it doesn’t take more than twenty minutes by car depending on the traffic. Today it took me almost an hour due the fact that it’s weekend, more traffic, and roadworks. But it was worth it 😊🐕🐕 We had a lovely day!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do you like living on an island? I lived on an island in Alaska for a while. It was beautiful, but it was hard when you wanted to get away, because you can’t very easily (or cheaply).
LikeLike
Lovely scenery and a lovely dog! Thanks for sharing
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for your kind comment and for visiting my site T & Ku!
LikeLike
Underbart! Och så härligt för hundarna!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Härligt för hundarna och helt underbart även för mig 😊🐕🐕
LikeLike