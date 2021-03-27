My precious dog Fanny almost disappears in this picture, but she can be seen down there, on the edge. And if you look closely, Felicia can also be seen among the bushes on the side. I didn’t even see her myself until I enlarged the image.

Here are a selection of photos from Malta’s countryside, along the sea. This is where I prefer to go with my dogs, in nature, far from home. Here we can walk for hours and forget the hectic traffic, high rise buildings, all the construction work and cranes that have taken over in the small town of Sliema where we live, where I feel I have lived too long now.

Hello!!



It’s pretty steep here!

Come on, the wooden bridge has been repaired so it’s not dangerous to cross anymore.

Look at the couple on the narrow walkway far ahead!

It seems to be crowded here.

The walkways are narrow, the clay wall is steep and the sea is far down. It’s exciting to run here.

Already sunset and time to head back home.

These are the places where I can fill my soul with energy while my dogs enjoy freedom and new exciting discoveries.

A valuable part of my everyday life here on the small island of Malta.

Ghajn Tuffieha, Riviera Bay & Il-Majjistral Nature & History Park

Malta March 2021