Anita

With reference to yesterday’s green plant and the question, “What are you looking at?”. It wasn’t as simple as I thought but it’s certainly a kind of onion-plant. Onion is a vegetable cultivated species of the genus Allium, Allium is Latin for Garlic.

But the Allium family includes more than just onions so I had to seach by image of the flower. It took me some time to find out that it’s a garlic flower while Mr. Ohh.. was the only one who guessed garlic, without even having seen the flower!

Thanks for giving me a clue Mr. Ohh..!

In my next post I’ll show you some images of what is considered to be one of Malta’s most beautiful flowers.
The question is whether it’s edible or not..?

4 thoughts on “Flower of The Day

  3. Det var då en helt otippad upplösning av gårdagens “blomma” som även din man tyckte såg ut som en elefantsnabel. Ja, ja, vi “konstnärer” ser ju saker som ingen annan gör;-)

    Jag hade svurit på att knoppen skulle bli en gul blomma. Ja, det blev den ju inte… Vi har Allium på vår innergård, men den är en “prydnadsblomma” och har inte det minsta att göra med lök eller vitlök. Men Mr. Ohh är duktig:-) Om jag kommer ihåg så ska jag fota Allium innan den blommar. Det lär nog dröja två eller tre månader;-)

