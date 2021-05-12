Another Wild Plant

Here’s another interesting find within the huge kingdom of plants.
What do you think is so special about this one? Does it produce something edible?

  • Each flower lasts only for one day and one night
    and they emanate a delicious scent.
  • The flower bud is edible and the flower
    itself can be used as decoration in a salad.
  • This plant, which actually is a bush, is best known for its fruit
    (caper berries), that are usually consumed pickled. 
  • Caper buds not only add some vibrant flavor to your meals,
    they are also known for their many health benefits.

This very special plant is considered to be one of Malta’s most beautiful flowers!

  2. We have them too in Piran in Slovenia, growing up the walls, and when I saw a biologist friend pick one and eat it and told me it’s a caper, I thought he was joking. 🙂 This is an amazing blossom!

  4. Oj så vacker blomma både utslagen och vissen. Kapris tycker jag är gott.
    Nu kan jag översätta till Svenska och det är roligt.
    Kramar från oss

  7. Att kapris var en så vacker blomma hade jag aldrig gissat! Tusen tack för att du delar med dig. Älskar kapris, och nu ännu mera efter jag har sett hur vacker den är när den blommar:-)

