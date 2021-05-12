Here’s another interesting find within the huge kingdom of plants.
What do you think is so special about this one? Does it produce something edible?
This very special plant is considered to be one of Malta’s most beautiful flowers!
Here’s another interesting find within the huge kingdom of plants.
What do you think is so special about this one? Does it produce something edible?
This very special plant is considered to be one of Malta’s most beautiful flowers!
8 thoughts on “Another Wild Plant”
Oh wow what a gorgeous flower!
LikeLike
We have them too in Piran in Slovenia, growing up the walls, and when I saw a biologist friend pick one and eat it and told me it’s a caper, I thought he was joking. 🙂 This is an amazing blossom!
LikeLike
That’s an amazingly beautiful flower. What a shame it only lasts a day.
LikeLike
Oj så vacker blomma både utslagen och vissen. Kapris tycker jag är gott.
Nu kan jag översätta till Svenska och det är roligt.
Kramar från oss
LikeLike
Oh this flower is so very fun 😀 😀
LikeLike
Intressant och en väldigt vacker blomma!
LikeLike
Att kapris var en så vacker blomma hade jag aldrig gissat! Tusen tack för att du delar med dig. Älskar kapris, och nu ännu mera efter jag har sett hur vacker den är när den blommar:-)
LikeLike
Lovely! Beautiful details!
LikeLike