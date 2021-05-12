Another Wild Plant

Here’s another interesting find within the huge kingdom of plants.

What do you think is so special about this one? Does it produce something edible?

Each flower lasts only for one day and one night

and they emanate a delicious scent.

The flower bud is edible and the flower

itself can be used as decoration in a salad.

This plant, which actually is a bush, is best known for its fruit

(caper berries), that are usually consumed pickled.

Caper buds not only add some vibrant flavor to your meals,

they are also known for their many health benefits.

This very special plant is considered to be one of Malta’s most beautiful flowers!

Cee’s Photo Challenge Flower of The Day