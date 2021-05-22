Found these little stones on my desk the other day. What more is needed to create some joy. Thank you my dear husband, you always have something going on while your brain is constantly in full swing for new inventions.
Wish you a Happy weekend from Malta!
5 thoughts on “Today’s mood..”
Fun!
Hej igen 🙂 Dagens humör verkar väldigt blandat 🙂
Lol. These stones can come in handy! If you really don’t want anyone bugging you for a while, just lay the grumbly face in front of you on the table. 🙂
Have a nice weekend too
Stenarna är så häftiga.
Kramar från oss
