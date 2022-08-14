I don’t always carry my heavier camera with the macro lens when I walk my dogs but after seeing a lot of dragonflies lately I decide the camera has to come along. Here is a selection of the roughly 300 photos I took the other day.
I read that the dragonfly is one of the Earth’s most manoeuvrable insects. It can hover, cruise up to 54km/h, turn 180 in three wing beats, fly sideways, glide, and even fly backwards. Its flight performance far exceeds other flying insects. Impressive, isn’t it?!!
The area where we usually walk is a few hundred meters above the Mavrokolympos Dam. I’ve never been down by the pond, yet. There is a lot left to explore here on the island.
“The world is a fascinating place. How could anyone be bored?
Look around and there are a hundred amazing things to investigate.”
― Cindy Crosby
Zelemenos, Koili – Paphos Cyprus
14 August 2022
