KL Bird Park – A Look Back

Something strange has happened to my computer. I no longer have access to any of my over thousands of photos that I’ve saved in different folders. Whatever I try to open it says the file is corrupt!

The only images I can see are the ones in WordPress media library, i.e. photos I’ve already shown. But given that I have 6390 photos in my library, this can be an exciting retrospective journey, until the problem is solved.

These photos were taken in 2017 at the KL Bird Park in Malaysia.

It doesn’t feel that long since I posted them on my blog, six years goes by fast.