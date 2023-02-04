Something strange has happened to my computer. I no longer have access to any of my over thousands of photos that I’ve saved in different folders. Whatever I try to open it says the file is corrupt!
The only images I can see are the ones in WordPress media library, i.e. photos I’ve already shown. But given that I have 6390 photos in my library, this can be an exciting retrospective journey, until the problem is solved.
These photos were taken in 2017 at the KL Bird Park in Malaysia.
It doesn’t feel that long since I posted them on my blog, six years goes by fast.
8 replies to “KL Bird Park – A Look Back”
Oh no! Are your computer folders backed up on icloud (or elsewhere)? I do hope there is a way to recover your photos, Anita. ❤️🙏
Thank you so much for your consideration. No backup, I hope I can find someone who can fix the problem. Otherwise, I take new pictures, the old ones are mostly nostalgia.
I hope you find help, but if not, I am looking forward to beautiful new photos. 🙂
O, I at least have not seen any of these beautiful birds.
Hope your PC problem get quickly solved, no back ups😬?
No back ups 🙃🙃 but it might not do much when it comes to my old photos. Worse with the new ones, if they have completely disappeared. But, I try to see it this way, it’s not the end of the world 😁 Thanks a lot for your comment Greta!
Oh, no! I hope you solve the problem without losing any photos. 😏
These birds were so amazing . Great images
Anita
Så trist och enerverande med datorproblem och instängda foton. Läser att du försöker ta det med ro, men du måste ju ha en hel del från just Malaysia och Malta som du väl vill bevara? För njågra år sedan kraschade en extern hårddisk för mig och jag fick skicka den till Norge för att rädda bilderna. Det var dyrt, men väl värt pengarna.
Tänk så många fågelarter det finns! Den ena med lång näbb, en annan med påse under hakan, en tredje med tofs på huvudet och knallblå fjäderdräkt. Härlig fågelserie!
Det krävde nästan muskelkraft att kommentera i kapp mig här. Hinner inte med, när det plötsligt blev massor med inlägg, haha. Och att jag avkrävs först att fylla i epost, namn och webbadress och sedan dessutom inloggningsuppgifter för varje inlägg kan jag inte förstå. Det hjälper inte att jag klickar i “kom ihåg mig” vid inloggningen. Pust.
