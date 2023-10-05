The Blue Dragonfly

I still see dragonflies every day, either around the fish pond in our garden or when I’m walking my dogs here in Paphos. Most of the ones seen around the pond are red, but there is also a blue one.

Could this be a Blue Dasher Dragonfly? Maybe not; it looks like it’s laughing.

I know, one picture would have been enough. They all look pretty much the same unless you look very closely, and who does but myself?

“Chasing dragonflies,

like buying good books or eating gourmet food,

can be curiously addicting.”

– Cindy Crosby

