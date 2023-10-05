The Blue Dragonfly

The Blue Dragonfly

I still see dragonflies every day, either around the fish pond in our garden or when I’m walking my dogs here in Paphos. Most of the ones seen around the pond are red, but there is also a blue one.

Could this be a Blue Dasher Dragonfly? Maybe not; it looks like it’s laughing.

I know, one picture would have been enough. They all look pretty much the same unless you look very closely, and who does but myself?

Chasing dragonflies,
like buying good books or eating gourmet food,
can be curiously addicting.”
– Cindy Crosby

Publicerat

i

, , , , , ,

Etiketter:

, , , ,

Comments

5 responses to “The Blue Dragonfly”

  1. Alittlebitoutoffocus Avatar
    Alittlebitoutoffocus

    That quote is so true!! 👍👍😊

    Reply
  2. bushboy Avatar
    bushboy

    I look at them and when you have such fabulous photos, it’s hard not to keep looking. I am hopeless with names too 🙂

    Reply
  3. wetanddustyroads Avatar
    wetanddustyroads

    Blue or red? Equally beautiful I would say! The blue dragonfly’s wings look like they have glitter on them – stunning photos Anita.

    Reply
  4. Jag Avatar
    Jag

    I sommar har jag fått vara helt utan att umgås med dessa förtrollare, så jag njuter storligen av dina vackra bilder på dem. Roligt med en hel skugga under den blå men båda är lika skirsköna.

    Reply
  5. Toonsarah Avatar
    Toonsarah

    No, one photo would not have been enough – these are all gorgeous and make even more impact when posted together 😮 I love all the photos but the last one of the red dragonfly on a dead twig is especially good!

    Reply

Tack för din kommentar

WordPress.com.

Translate »
%d bloggers like this: