When in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, don’t miss the birds!

Here are some pictures from KL Bird Park. Hope you enjoy! Pelican, looks proud. Peacock, beautiful color.

I have no idea about the names of most birds, but you may know. One of a kind.

The bird’s bill is a remarkably adaptable and useful instrument. Click on an image to enlarge. Distracted. In my opinion, the most beautiful one with its amazing feather suit.

You will find Kuala Lumpur Bird Park only 10 min drive away from the hustle and bustle in the city centre of KL. Most of the birds in the park are let free in the bird sanctuary which closely resembles their natural habitat. This free-flight concept allows the birds to breed naturally in this unique environment.

I’m not in Malaysia right now but will go there within a couple of weeks. Then we travel to Sweden to pick up our little puppy at the end of October.