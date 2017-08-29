When in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, don’t miss the birds!
Here are some pictures from KL Bird Park. Hope you enjoy! Pelican, looks proud.Peacock, beautiful color.
I have no idea about the names of most birds, but you may know.One of a kind.
The bird’s bill is a remarkably adaptable and useful instrument. Click on an image to enlarge.Distracted.In my opinion, the most beautiful one with its amazing feather suit.
You will find Kuala Lumpur Bird Park only 10 min drive away from the hustle and bustle in the city centre of KL. Most of the birds in the park are let free in the bird sanctuary which closely resembles their natural habitat. This free-flight concept allows the birds to breed naturally in this unique environment.
I’m not in Malaysia right now but will go there within a couple of weeks.Then we travel to Sweden to pick up our little puppy at the end of October.
Lite tyngda av mitt vattnande men vatten är vad som behövs. Det har inte regnat på flera månader här på ön.
Tror jag var lite darrig på handen här 🙂
Solguld, en tacksam blomma.
Vackra men för mig, namnlösa. De här växer inte på vår terrass men i Independence Gardens här i Sliema.
Som så ofta några blombilder och en insekt. Klicka för att förstora, till varje bild finns en kort text.Fann den här bilden i arkivet från Sandhamn i Stockholms skärgård. Vilken idyll! Sverige när det är som bäst!Med huvudstaden Valletta i bakgrunden, en idyll i sig med värmen och medelhavet så tätt inpå. Mer än så blev det inte idag. Har badat, det är fortfarande 30+ på dagarna och livet går sin gilla gång här på Malta..Avslutningsvis, Lek i tvättstugan. Nej, jag har inte sysselsättningsproblem eller brist på motiv, det är värmen.. 😉
I choose something simple for this week’s theme. Simplicity in corners, angles and crossings. Guess I’m going to post something more sophisticated during the week. This is a fun photo challenge, for Word Pressers. 😉
Turister och försäljare på The Strand i Sliema.
Att ha hund är väldigt vanlig och snart är det min tur 🙂
Motionärer som springer mitt på dagen trots över 30 grader!
Några bilder från vardagen här på Malta. Klicka gärna på en bild för att förstora.
Utmed den breda havspromenaden vid Tower Road finns det många sätt att ta sig fram. Nere vid The Strand i Sliema är turisterna många liksom de som vill sälja utfärder.Tower Road sträcker sig flera kilometer från Spinola Bay i San Giljan till Tigne och Qui si sana i Sliema. Perfekt för den som vill promenera, motionera eller bara flanera. 🙂
Vår valp är den undre på bild ett och längst till höger på bild två. Innan vi kan ta den till Malta måste hon vara femton veckor gammal, vaccinerad, chipad och få Eu-pass. Det betyder att vi inte kan hämta vår fyrfota familjemedlem förrän i slutet av oktober. Känns som en evighet men är något stort att se fram emot.
Har aldrig haft hund så det finns mycket att förbereda och framför allt, att LÄRA. Att en valp behöver mycket träning har jag förstått och att det måste skapas ett ömsesidigt förtroende för att vår nya familjemedlem ska trivas i sitt nya hem. Att resa får vi lägga på hyllan för en ganska så lång tid framöver, men det är det värt. Här syns våra chiliväxter som ser precis likadana ut idag som när vi planterade dem för drygt en månad sen. Färgstarka och fina.
Vår blommor växer och frodas och jag duschar dem varje dag för regnat har det inte gjort på flera månader nu. I september kommer de första dropparna efter sommarens långa hetta. Nästan så man längtar…Nej, två månader kommer säkerligen liksom sommaren att gå i en rasande fart, vi är ju redan i slutet av augusti. Två månader kvar tills vi åker till Sverige för att hämta vår valp, sen blir tillvaron här hemma en annan 🙂
Sista bilden har inget med texten att göra men fick hänga med ändå. Fören på en typisk liten båt här på Malta. Det stilla vattnet kan ju på sätt och vis representera ”lugnet före stormen”. Haha..vem vet vad som väntar 😉
Failure is success in progress! Ooh, Shiny 😅Even a colorless can appear as shiny through a delightful detour. Colors among our flowers and a welcome little visitor gives delight and diversion.A fly can distract in two different ways. Choose the positive one…
Click on an image to enlarge.
Soon I’ll maybe get some small coins from my mom so I can get something fun or sweet from this machine. He stood there for a very long time and I just couldn’t resist to take a picture. Finally, he got his coin..
In this week’s Photo Challenge I’ll try to find what´is distract me and makes me feel ”Oh, shining!”?
This flower grew when I planted a bunch of chives that I bought at the supermarket. They have already started fading. But yet, oh, shine! I will certainly find more that distracts me during this week.
These flowers got a shower and belongs to one of my favorite colors. So cute and a bit shaggy.Simple art on a bottle of wine can also be an art in itself.Another watercolor, this time with reflections from a house in Spinola Bay, San Ġiljan.
Watercolor in the Mediterranean Sea.A diligent visitor among our flowers.This flower doesn’t grow on our terrace and I don’t know what it’s called.
If everything goes as planned, we will go to Sweden in September to pick up our little puppy. Here you see our new family member born 13th July. I’m keeping my fingers crossed that this will be reality, I´m so happy.
All pictures are taken by me except those on the puppy, taken by Marianne Gustavsson.
Examples of Malta’s architecture.
Fun in the sun at the Mediterranean Sea.And finally, one of all the beautiful flowers that bloom here on the island.
Click on the small pictures to enlarge, enjoy Malta 🙂
To the left an ”After swim” Daiquiri with lots of ice and mango.
To the right my husband’s latest painting, autumn leaves.Another hot day here in Malta, 36 degrees and 27 in the sea.
Understandably, he’s in a hurry and wants to jump into the sea, it´s 38 degrees!
Some pics from people enjoying the coolness of the Mediterranean Sea, 26 degrees.…and as you can see, I´m on my way!
In this weeks challenge we will focus on the tactile element of the objects we shoot, whether it’s one distinct quality, softness, smoothness, graininess or any other texture we find interesting or, a combination of several.
As usual, I couldn’t choose only one. All pics are taken in Italy, Sweden or Malta. It´s a mixture of walls in different shapes and textures. Walls made of bricks, stones or wood. Smooth, hard or painted in soft/strong colors. If you take your time and really look at all pictures, you will find one that is not a wall 😉 Enjoy!
You have to click on an image to enlarge!
….busy doing nothing at all!
…vore önskvärt men just nu är det lite mycket och bloggen kommer i efterhand. Den här tiden på året brukar vi inte ha så många kunder men i år har vi det vilket i sig är bra. Dessutom håller jag på att leta efter hunduppfödare eftersom vi nu äntligen fått medlemmarna i vår förening att ändra stadgarna. Valpen vi söker är en Basenji och vi har hittat en uppfödare här på Malta, kanske blir det valpar i november. Gissa om jag är både förväntasfull och glad!!
When I take my macro lens out to the terrace and look for small insects among our flowers after I’ve watered. Then I feel satisfied, as are our plants and the sweet little insects.
Click on one of the circles to enlarge
There are so much in this picture that makes me feel satisfied, besides holding the camera. Memories, the sense of freedom, the amazing landscape and the natural colors of the great ocean as well as the blue sky.
Road Trip California in 2014, a trip that gave me great satisfaction and lots of lovely memories.”A journey of thousand miles must begin with a single step and every exit is an entrance to somewhere else…”
I needed some inspiration and created a mixture of colors from some flowers. Same colors but shown in different shapes.
Needed some inspiration to change layout on my website. What you see here is an example, perhaps this will be my new image, or maybe not.
I’m not done yet!
An unusual rock formation found in Bako National Park in Borneo, Malaysia.
Looks a bit like the profile of a face and I like the different colors of the stone.
These are from the same place, and I have shown them before. But still, so unusual and unique.
Some pics from Golden bay, Mellieha, Malta
Xi ritratti mill-Bajja Golden, Mellieħa, Malta.
An unusual type of art on the sidewalk along the Mediterranean here in Malta.
It’s like walking on shells which will soon fade away..
En arkivbild som jag hittade när jag satt och bläddrade bland mina Minnesbilder. Den här är från San Francisco i Kalifornien under vår tre veckor långa Road Trip California år 2014. Fann flera foton som jag helt glömt bort och aldrig använt. Fastande förstås i mina tankar bland alla minnen och hundratals bilder. More to come…
It has been very hot recently here in Malta. Consequently, several of our plants on the terrace faded away. But some are still beautiful though.
Yesterday we bought some new flowers, and a few chili fruits, to add more colors.
In order to not become too monotonous, here’s something completely different… A small collage of some nice hats!
Have just started trying to create some kind of collage. It goes quite slow but it doesn’t matter, as long as it’s fun. Practice makes perfect 😉Try again!! No, this does not work well and takes too much of my time.
Back to normal and the reality instead.
Yes, there´is one particular pic that doesn’t really fit in. The typical Maltese window that I couldn’t resist.
Click on an image to enlarge. The order is random.
Yes, I decided to publish a post per day, but sometimes it’s hard to find inspiration.
Here’s my postaday, anyway.Splash! A photo from my archive!
But tomorrow is a new day and my inspiration will hopefully flow like normal again.
The Marsovin Summer Wine Festival in Hastings Garden, Valletta, took place last weekend.Buy a glass and then you can taste different kinds of wines while enjoying the sunset. The real Wine Harvest Festival here in Malta takes place in August in Upper Barrakka Gardens in Valletta and shouldn’t be missed.
Some pics from last weekend in Golden Bay, one of Malta’s few sandy beaches. Most common along the Mediterranean are rocks made of limestone. The special honey-yellow stone, which sometimes looks like sand.It’s now 26 degrees in the Mediterranean.Watermelon, sweet and seedless…The sun is strong, the waves are high, the sand is soft and this is…
Beach life…
…seen through my camera lens.
Since there was no real bridge in my last contribution, I make a new post.
Here you will find some bridges from different places in the world. Enjoy!
In the rainforest, Borneo
My paradise, a jewel-like tiny island in the Sulu Sea. Lankayan Island, Borneo, Malaysia.
Lankayan Island, Sulu Sea, Borneo, Malaysia.
Veiw from Singapore flyer. There is a bridge, but maybe not so easy to find 🙂
A wooden walkway in Tigne and Valletta on the other side.
An elevator that leads to a walkway to Upper Barrakka Gardens in Valletta, Malta.
Golden Gate San Francisco.
A wooden walkway in Golden Bay Ir-Ramla tal Mixquqa, Malta.
If you like, take your time and click on an image to enlarge, to each image there’s a short text.
The order is random.
