Clouds in the sky…

A barefoot man looks at the wakes on the sea after the stormy weather. Sailing in the Mediterranean Sea when the weather is clear in October. The vision of the little man shows the simplicity of humanity on earth.

We have variable weather now here in Malta with sun and blue sky and gray days with rain, while the first stormy weather has passed. (Please click on a circle to enlarge, each image has a short text.) …and when it’s gray and rainy, there are always colors to find that can brighten our days. Autumn is here to stay but we have varannandagsväder as we call it in Swedish. Yesterday I had to bring my umbrella while walking with Fanny, today it’s clear sky and 27 degrees. Wish you all a wonderful weekend!