One of the very few flowers left on our roof terrace is this Hibiscus which has been growing there for eleven years now. We also have some geraniums left and I also bought a Bougainvillea, my favorite among flowers.
Susan’s Flowers on Fridays # 1.
Cee’s Photo Challenge
Hibiscus
9 thoughts on “Hibiscus”
Gorgeous captures Anita, especially the detail on the last pic! 🙂
I posted a pic of one of my red geraniums today – coincidence?? 😉
Bob
Yes, I just saw your lovely flower! Must be some kind of coincident 😁
Tuned into the geranium wavelength! 😉
En underbar blomma som jag försökt ha men det lyckas inte.
Kram
Wonderful detailed! Love it!
Your hibiscus photos are gorgeous 😀
Fantastiska bilder på den vackra blomman! Såå vackert!
Underbara blomsterbilder, och jätteroligt att du hänger med 😀 Ha det bra!
Första och sista bilden är outstanding. Så vackert fotat! Gillar speciellt de fem håriga “antennerna”, nästan lite utomjording över den bilden tycker jag.
