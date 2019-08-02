Hibiscus

Published on by Anita

One of the very few flowers left on our roof terrace is this Hibiscus which has been growing there for eleven years now. We also have some geraniums left and I also bought a Bougainvillea, my favorite among flowers.
9 thoughts on "Hibiscus

  7. Första och sista bilden är outstanding. Så vackert fotat! Gillar speciellt de fem håriga “antennerna”, nästan lite utomjording över den bilden tycker jag.

