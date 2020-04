Me and my dog

In this post I show some images from my recent walks with my dog in various Nature parks here in Malta. Thanks to Fanny, I’ve discovered amazing sceneries on this tiny island in the Mediterranean.

The greenery, the narrow paths and the deep slopes of Victoria Lines. The barren landscape along the sea in Pembroke. The steep clay slopes in Ghajn Tuffieha. Together we have made adventurous climbs in Il-Majjistral Nature Park.

Besides Fanny, I also photograph the variety of wild plants and insects found in our nature, more of that will come in a later post. And don’t worry, Fanny is visible also in the first image, but you have to look closely.