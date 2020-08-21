Looks like an exciting place, let’s go down and take a look. Like a moonscape in the middle of nowhere.

Where am I? I really enjoy to run freely along the cliffs, although it looks more like I jump on soft dunes.

It may not be easy to see me at first glance but look closely and you will find me. Now you probably think I’m curious about that cave but I actually need some shade, it’s very hot. Here I am, at Xwejni Salt Pans on Malta’s sister island Gozo, and yes, I’m in this picture too.

These salt pans have been in this region since Phoenician and Roman times,

and the tradition actually continues to be used even today.

Click here and you will learn more about salt harvesting in Gozo, it’s quite interesting. Many people probably think of salt as simply that white granular seasoning found in saltshakers on virtually every dining table.

But it’s far more than that.. No, I’m not in this picture but you can see a black dot far away, it’s the car that took me here.

It feels like a long walk back in the heat, but it was well worth the experience.

🐕

More to come from my short vacation in Gozo.