Where am I?

Published on by Anita

Looks like an exciting place, let’s go down and take a look.Like a moonscape in the middle of nowhere.
Where am I?I really enjoy to run freely along the cliffs, although it looks more like I jump on soft dunes.
It may not be easy to see me at first glance but look closely and you will find me.Now you probably think I’m curious about that cave but I actually need some shade, it’s very hot.Here I am, at Xwejni Salt Pans on Malta’s sister island Gozo, and yes, I’m in this picture too.

These salt pans have been in this region since Phoenician and Roman times,
and the tradition actually continues to be used even today.

Click here and you will learn more about salt harvesting in Gozo, it’s quite interesting. Many people probably think of salt as simply that white granular seasoning found in saltshakers on virtually every dining table.
But it’s far more than that..No, I’m not in this picture but you can see a black dot far away, it’s the car that took me here.
It feels like a long walk back in the heat, but it was well worth the experience.
🐕
More to come from my short vacation in Gozo.

16 thoughts on “Where am I?

  1. That’s amazing!
    I already understood that was supposed to be at Malta, not because you live there, but because of the landscape and the “always Sunny Malta!”.
    I loved the photos and this is an island I want to visit too!

    Enjoy.

    Have a great weekend!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

    1. Thank you Nuno for your kind comment. We really needed a break from our daily life here in Malta so went to Malta’s sister island Gozo for 3 nights. It was great and we rented a farmhouse with pool in the countryside. Gozo is like coming to another country, a different pace, no high-rise buildings and very peaceful compared to the main island where I live. We usually go there every year for a break.
      Enjoy your weekend!!

      Like

      Reply

  2. I think that’s one of the few places my wife and I didn’t get to visit while we were in Gozo. Looks amazing. We have a salt mine just down the road at a place called Bex. It’s funny how salt can be made in different ways. Looking forward to your next post too… 😊

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

    1. Thank you Mike for your thoughts. It was a great but short holiday, Gozo is very nice, much slower than the hectic main island. Our dog Fanny love to run along this area but it was very hot. 🌞

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

  3. Ser verkligen ut som på månen. Vilket underbart ställe för Fanny, där hon kan ströva omkring utan problem.
    Härliga bilder! Ja, jag har också sett saltsjöar. Alltså ganska mycket större än de du (nej, Fanny) visar. 😀
    Ha en trevlig helg Anita!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

  4. Det missade vi när vi var på Gozo. Ett het fantastiskt månlandskap, där första bilden nästan såg ut som en snödriva, fast en sanddriva förstås. Så otroligt exotiskt. Så saltet ni har i era saltkar på Malta kommer från Gozo. Men vilket hästjobb för arbetarna. Undrar hur mycket det får betalt för slitet.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

    1. Har inte tänkt på var saltet vi köper egentligen kommer ifrån, förmodligen importerat, typiskt :I
      “Sanddrivan” och hela området låg en gång på havets botten, fast det var nog ett bra tag sen 😉

      Like

      Reply

    1. Thank you kindly for your comment Liz! No, the caves were made to store the salt, not to live in but most probably they were also used as shelters from the heat during summer.

      Like

      Reply

  8. Wow! Verkligen ett månlikt landskap … såå speciellt – och så spännande att läsa om arbetet med saltutvinningen.
    Härliga bilder! Tack för utflykten Fanny! (och tack till fotografen!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Thanks for stopping by. Your feedback is valuable

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s