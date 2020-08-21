Looks like an exciting place, let’s go down and take a look.Like a moonscape in the middle of nowhere.
Where am I?I really enjoy to run freely along the cliffs, although it looks more like I jump on soft dunes.
It may not be easy to see me at first glance but look closely and you will find me.Now you probably think I’m curious about that cave but I actually need some shade, it’s very hot.Here I am, at Xwejni Salt Pans on Malta’s sister island Gozo, and yes, I’m in this picture too.
These salt pans have been in this region since Phoenician and Roman times,
and the tradition actually continues to be used even today.
Click here and you will learn more about salt harvesting in Gozo, it’s quite interesting. Many people probably think of salt as simply that white granular seasoning found in saltshakers on virtually every dining table.
But it’s far more than that..No, I’m not in this picture but you can see a black dot far away, it’s the car that took me here.
It feels like a long walk back in the heat, but it was well worth the experience.
More to come from my short vacation in Gozo.
That’s amazing!
I already understood that was supposed to be at Malta, not because you live there, but because of the landscape and the “always Sunny Malta!”.
I loved the photos and this is an island I want to visit too!
Enjoy.
Have a great weekend!
Thank you Nuno for your kind comment. We really needed a break from our daily life here in Malta so went to Malta’s sister island Gozo for 3 nights. It was great and we rented a farmhouse with pool in the countryside. Gozo is like coming to another country, a different pace, no high-rise buildings and very peaceful compared to the main island where I live. We usually go there every year for a break.
Enjoy your weekend!!
I think that’s one of the few places my wife and I didn’t get to visit while we were in Gozo. Looks amazing. We have a salt mine just down the road at a place called Bex. It’s funny how salt can be made in different ways. Looking forward to your next post too… 😊
Thank you Mike for your thoughts. It was a great but short holiday, Gozo is very nice, much slower than the hectic main island. Our dog Fanny love to run along this area but it was very hot. 🌞
Ser verkligen ut som på månen. Vilket underbart ställe för Fanny, där hon kan ströva omkring utan problem.
Härliga bilder! Ja, jag har också sett saltsjöar. Alltså ganska mycket större än de du (nej, Fanny) visar. 😀
Ha en trevlig helg Anita!
Tack snälla för din fina kommentar och ha en fortsatt fin helg 🌞
Det missade vi när vi var på Gozo. Ett het fantastiskt månlandskap, där första bilden nästan såg ut som en snödriva, fast en sanddriva förstås. Så otroligt exotiskt. Så saltet ni har i era saltkar på Malta kommer från Gozo. Men vilket hästjobb för arbetarna. Undrar hur mycket det får betalt för slitet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Har inte tänkt på var saltet vi köper egentligen kommer ifrån, förmodligen importerat, typiskt :I
“Sanddrivan” och hela området låg en gång på havets botten, fast det var nog ett bra tag sen 😉
Amazing place
Thanks Anita, this place is amazing! Were the caves used by people as day shelters in the past? (surely they did not live there?) Fascinating!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you kindly for your comment Liz! No, the caves were made to store the salt, not to live in but most probably they were also used as shelters from the heat during summer.
Wow really great stiff
Stat well and Laugh when you can
Thank you soooo much Mr!!
Have a great weekend!
Wow! Verkligen ett månlikt landskap … såå speciellt – och så spännande att läsa om arbetet med saltutvinningen.
Härliga bilder! Tack för utflykten Fanny! (och tack till fotografen!
Tack så jättemycket för din fina kommentar Anki.
Kram och jag önskar dig en fin fortsatt helg nu när din Lasse återhämtat sig 🌸
Härliga bilder. Roligt att få Fanny som guide i det spännande landskapet. Hon harmonierar ju dessutom färgmässigt väldigt väl med landskapet 🙂
