“To see a World in a Grain of Sand And a Heaven in a wildflower,
Hold Infinity in the palm of your hand And Eternity in an hour.
And Robin Redbreast in a Cage Puts all Heaven in a Rage.
A dove house filled with doves and pigeons Shudders Hell through all its regions.”
– William Blake
2 thoughts on “Flower of The Day”
Det kommer att dröja innan Kårböle får sådana blommor. Nu är det mest snöskottning, som är aktuellt.
Svante
Dessa vackra blommor lyser upp i mörkret.
Kramar från oss
