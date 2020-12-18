Flower of The Day

Published on by Anita

“To see a World in a Grain of Sand And a Heaven in a wildflower,
Hold Infinity in the palm of your hand And Eternity in an hour.

And Robin Redbreast in a Cage Puts all Heaven in a Rage.
A dove house filled with doves and pigeons Shudders Hell through all its regions.”
– William Blake

Cee’s Photo Challenge Flower of The Day

2 thoughts on “Flower of The Day

