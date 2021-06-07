Green & Blue

A lush green Malta just before the summer drought takes over while the sky and sea remain equally blue all year round. Will this be my last summer in Malta? After twenty yrs on this tiny island in the Mediterranean, it’s time to move on.

Blue scarlet pimpernel flowers.

Ghajn Tuffieha, Riviera Bay

Blooms from December to May.

Wild Borage…

Greenery, a blue sea and the blue sky.

Enjoy it while you can!

Its leaves, flowers and stalks are edible

and taste a little like cucumber.

The one way ticket to Cyprus is booked, we have rented a house by the sea in Neo Chorio, a serene, secluded small Cypriot coastal village. We have no idea what it’s like to live in Cyprus, an exciting challenge awaits.

The countdown has begun, only.………………………………………… days left!! “If life was easy where would all the adventures be”?