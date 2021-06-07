A lush green Malta just before the summer drought takes over while the sky and sea remain equally blue all year round. Will this be my last summer in Malta? After twenty yrs on this tiny island in the Mediterranean, it’s time to move on.
The one way ticket to Cyprus is booked, we have rented a house by the sea in Neo Chorio, a serene, secluded small Cypriot coastal village. We have no idea what it’s like to live in Cyprus, an exciting challenge awaits.
The countdown has begun, only.………………………………………… days left!!
“If life was easy where would all the adventures be”?
5 thoughts on “Green & Blue”
Brilliant Blue Photos. I love them. Sad to hear you’re leaving Malta. But I’m happy there’s an adventure waiting for you in Cyprus. I can’t wait to see the land of your new destination
Great photos!! Good thoughts to you on your adventures in Cyprus. I can’t wait to see what it looks like
Laughter needs no explaations
Ooo, Anita, this is really exciting! Have you been to Cyprus at all yet or did you rent the house online? I haven’t been there yet myself (not to Malta), so I can’t help. 😀 Good luck in your new adventure!
(*nor to Malta)
Fina bilder hos dig idag. Hos mig är det mest regntunga skyar, och mörkt.
Svante
