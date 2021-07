It’s been a while now since the last post so I’ve decided to try to post a picture a day from now on. At least one image a day either from my archive like the one above or a newly taken image.

My thoughts right now are mostly about organizing our move to Cyprus. It’s getting closer now, we leave Malta for good on 25th July 2021. I need to dispel my thoughts…

Nineteen days left.

“We walk from darkness to light,

From light back to darkness again,

From unknown to known,

Known back to unknown”

― Eric Overby