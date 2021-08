Bye Bye Malta – Hello Cyprus!

We’ve arrived, we’ve been here for exactly a week now and it feels great! We rent a house by the sea in Latchi and we’ll stay here for at least three months while exploring the area around the Paphos district.

In Malta I found the power of flowers and colors.



My brave beloved basenji dog Fanny gave birth

to six puppies in September last year.



This is what the buses looked like when we moved

to Malta in 2000. Today, they are a tourist attraction.







All photos in this post are from my archive. Every single picture I’ve taken during my years on the small island in the Mediterranean will be unvaluable memories from a time I’ve now left behind.

Bye Bye Valletta, the capital of Malta and a World Heritage site.

The island of Filfla, a small islet in the most southerly point of the Maltese Archipelago. Symbolically, it could be Malta seen from Cyprus, where the Paphos district is only slightly larger than the island we just left.

A new chapter in life has just begun…