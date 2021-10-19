6 thoughts on “The Influence of Details

  1. Perfekt med en omfattande databas med härliga bilder från fina Malta. Väl värda att titta på med jämna mellanrum. Hoppas dock att du inte har “hemlängtan” till ön;-)

    Like

    Reply

  6. Det är så sant och det finns väldigt många citat gällande “detalj”. Underbar bild med många detaljer men också männen som letar och lagar trasiga detaljer. Toppen!

    Like

    Reply

Thanks for stopping by. Your feedback is valuable

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s