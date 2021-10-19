Picture No: 2
From my Collection of Photographs.
“We sometimes underestimate the influence of little things”
– Charles W. Chesnutt
Spinola Bay, San Giljan, Malta
November 2013
6 thoughts on “The Influence of Details”
Perfekt med en omfattande databas med härliga bilder från fina Malta. Väl värda att titta på med jämna mellanrum. Hoppas dock att du inte har “hemlängtan” till ön;-)
LikeLike
I recognised the luzzus of Malta in the background … lovely photo!
LikeLike
Anita, that is a fabulous and beautiful photo in so many ways! 💙
LikeLike
Compelling and vibrant image, Anita. Their feet holding the nets with their toes caught my eye. It’s the little things. 😉
LikeLike
En fantastisk bild! Härliga färger – och många detaljer att upptäcka!
LikeLike
Det är så sant och det finns väldigt många citat gällande “detalj”. Underbar bild med många detaljer men också männen som letar och lagar trasiga detaljer. Toppen!
LikeLike