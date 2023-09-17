Birds from Around the World

Birds from Around the World

This time of year, before the rainy season starts, nature is very dry, and I don’t find much to photograph when I walk my dogs here in Paphos, Cyprus. So, I returned to my photo archive to rediscover some forgotten photos. And I found lots of birds, of which you can see a few here.

The cute canary, which I remember seeing in Malta years ago, probably escaped from its cage, flew out the window, and perched on the edge of the house facade, curiously observing the outside world.

These birds are definitely tropical, and I have attempted to identify them. The names I have found can be seen by clicking on each picture. Please correct me if I am mistaken.

Here, I cannot recall where I took these images, and as I do not know much about birds, I cannot say whether it is a hawk or a falcon. But I’m pretty sure the one below is a house sparrow.

I rarely photograph birds these days as I usually carry my macro lens, but I’ve taken a few pictures of birds over the years. So why not start using my zoom lens again and shoot birds in Cyprus? Yea!!

Comments

7 responses to “Birds from Around the World”

  1. Pkmundo Avatar
    Pkmundo

    💖

    I hope follow my blog. Please 🫂🙏

    Reply
  2. Kathryn Crowley Avatar
    Kathryn Crowley

    Anita your photos are amazing! Gorgeous creatured. And the photos evoke the sun of Cyprus…I can almost feel it on my skin. Oh to have wings…

    Reply
  3. Kristallina Avatar
    Kristallina

    Ja, varför inte. Fåglar är alltid intressant. Oavsett om, man vet namnen eller inte. Det finns så mycket variation som helst för att (har sagt det många gånger) naturen är fantastisk 😄 Jättefina bilder! Ha en trevlig ny vecka 🍀

    Reply
  4. Egídio Avatar
    Egídio

    Anita, you are really lucky to have seen these birds in their natural habitat. Nice photos!

    Reply
  5. blhphotoblog Avatar
    blhphotoblog

    Love your shots and yes it’s a hawk a Harris Hawk.

    Reply
  6. bushboy Avatar
    bushboy

    I like the Broadbill photo best 🙂

    Reply
  7. bpz3 Avatar
    bpz3

    Du är inte bara en mästarfotograf vad gäller blommor/plantor, du är lika duktig på att fota fåglar och fjärilar faktiskt. Helt underbara bilder, speciellt rovfågeln som jag inte heller vet vad det är för “ras”.

    PS. Typsnittet är för “hårt” i headern. Ta tillbaka den ursprungliga. DS.

    Reply

