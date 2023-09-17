Birds from Around the World

This time of year, before the rainy season starts, nature is very dry, and I don’t find much to photograph when I walk my dogs here in Paphos, Cyprus. So, I returned to my photo archive to rediscover some forgotten photos. And I found lots of birds, of which you can see a few here.

The cute canary, which I remember seeing in Malta years ago, probably escaped from its cage, flew out the window, and perched on the edge of the house facade, curiously observing the outside world.

These birds are definitely tropical, and I have attempted to identify them. The names I have found can be seen by clicking on each picture. Please correct me if I am mistaken.

Here, I cannot recall where I took these images, and as I do not know much about birds, I cannot say whether it is a hawk or a falcon. But I’m pretty sure the one below is a house sparrow.

I rarely photograph birds these days as I usually carry my macro lens, but I’ve taken a few pictures of birds over the years. So why not start using my zoom lens again and shoot birds in Cyprus? Yea!!

