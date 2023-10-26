A Day By The Sea

Tomorrow I plan to take my dogs to the sea, to Chrysochou Bay, a 40 minute drive away.

On weekdays in October, it’s usually empty, so if we’re lucky, we’ll have the entire beach to ourselves.

These photos are from when we were there in early October. I love being by the sea, and the dogs seem to like it too. Although they only dare to bathe their paws, I myself don’t bathe at all.

Sometimes I pick stones that I take home to use as decoration in my garden. Differently colored, they are all shaped by sand and the waves of the sea, where no two are alike.

The beach feels endless. If you look closely, you will see Fanny and Felicia.

A dried fish, a work of art created by nature, and here turtles come up from the sea to lay their eggs.

💜A happy dog, my beloved dog Felicia smiles.💜

Share this:

