A Day By The Sea

Tomorrow I plan to take my dogs to the sea, to Chrysochou Bay, a 40 minute drive away.
On weekdays in October, it’s usually empty, so if we’re lucky, we’ll have the entire beach to ourselves.

These photos are from when we were there in early October. I love being by the sea, and the dogs seem to like it too. Although they only dare to bathe their paws, I myself don’t bathe at all.

Sometimes I pick stones that I take home to use as decoration in my garden. Differently colored, they are all shaped by sand and the waves of the sea, where no two are alike.

The beach feels endless. If you look closely, you will see Fanny and Felicia.

A dried fish, a work of art created by nature, and here turtles come up from the sea to lay their eggs.

💜A happy dog, my beloved dog Felicia smiles.💜

Comments

18 responses to “A Day By The Sea”

  1. Minton Avatar
    Minton

    Vilka vackra stenar det finns. Felicia är så fin och det var längesen hon var med.
    Härlig strand för hundarna
    Kramar från oss

    Reply
    1. Anita Avatar
      Anita

      Ja, det var länge sen mina hundar fick vara med här. Felicia fyllde tre år den 27 september. Nu är hon lika gammal som Fanny var när hon fick valpar. Tiden går så fort.
      Kram!!

      Reply
  2. Mr. Ohh's Sideways View Avatar
    Mr. Ohh’s Sideways View

    The stones are great They’re never colored around here 🤣😎🙃

    Reply
    1. Anita Avatar
      Anita

      Thank You kindly for commenting Mr. Ohh 😁😁

      Reply
  3. Alittlebitoutoffocus Avatar
    Alittlebitoutoffocus

    The variety of colours in those stones is absolutely amazing! Love the red ones and what looks to be a heart shaped one in the middle picture of the gallery. (I’ll have to visit!) However, those bigger stones are stacked the wrong way. That’s the easy way, they need to be vertical to be a challenge and a ‘proper’ sculpture!
    But what’s that big ‘tag’ for on, I think it’s, Felicia’s collar?

    Reply
    1. Anita Avatar
      Anita

      Thank you kindly for your lovely comment Mike! 😊
      I agree, the stacked stones are neither a challenge nor a sculpture! Although it wasn’t me who stacked them 😂

      The big “tag” is a remote collar that helps me train and communicate with my dogs when they are off leash, which they usually are. With this, I can give them commands and correct their behaviors from a distance of up to 1500 m. Very useful when we go for walks in large natural areas, as it also reduces the risk of them getting lost. 🐕🐕

      Reply
  4. GeoDel PhotoTravelogue Avatar
    GeoDel PhotoTravelogue

    Nice colorful stones!

    Reply
    1. Anita Avatar
      Anita

      Thank you kindly for commenting ☺️

      Reply
  5. Leya Avatar
    Leya

    Wonderful stones – what exceptional colourful ones! Nothing like that in Sweden. Great to see your girls out there – so much fun.

    Reply
    1. Anita Avatar
      Anita

      Thank you Leya.
      We didn’t get off to the sea today. It’s too hot and there is no shade 🌞 But we will go there as soon as it gets a little cooler.

      Reply
  6. nesfelicio Avatar
    nesfelicio

    Beautiful spot. I like stones and other ‘found’ objects. Enjoy!

    Reply
    1. Anita Avatar
      Anita

      Thank you kindly Nes. There is much to be found by the sea. 😀

      Reply
  7. Egídio Avatar
    Egídio

    What a beautiful beach, Anita!

    Reply
    1. Anita Avatar
      Anita

      It is and we are often completely alone. Thanks a lot for commenting Egídio.

      Reply
  8. bpz3 Avatar
    bpz3

    Vilket underbart inlägg:-) Mycket välkommet då du inte hade velat byta ut Cypern mot Sverige/Stockholm idag. Behövde den färgkicken, så tusen tack. Dessutom har jag aldrig sett “färgade” stenar vid en strand. Okej, det kan vara bruna, vita och svarta men inte i dina härliga färger. Ett riktigt somrigt och färgglatt inlägg:-)

    Reply
    1. Anita Avatar
      Anita

      Somrigt är det här på ön, nära 30 grader och nej, du har helt rätt när det gäller att byta ;)) Tack!!

      Reply
  9. bushboy Avatar
    bushboy

    It is a great beach to have to yourself, those coloured stone are so lovely 🙂

    Reply
  10. Kristallina Avatar
    Kristallina

    Vilken kontrast jämfört med Sverige. Man kan bli avundsjuk för mindre 😄
    Helt underbara bilder. Förstår att hundarna också trivs där.
    Min man och jag hade samlat på oss många stenar kan jag lova. Hoppas ni fick en underbar dag där idag,

    Reply

