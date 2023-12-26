Boxing Day

Boxing Day

Today, on Boxing Day, I went for my daily dog walk and then I haven’t done much more than being in the garden, weeding, and taking some photos. The weather is lovely with 17°C and a clear blue sky. Click on an image, there’s a text. No, it’s not spring, this is the beginning of winter here in Cyprus.

Same Painted lady

I had intended to show some photos from our garden as well, but they didn’t fit and will be in a later post. Although the top photo shows something growing in our garden now. Do you see what it is?

Comments

2 responses to “Boxing Day”

  1. bushboy Avatar
    bushboy

    Beautiful photos Anita 😀

  2. bpz3 Avatar
    bpz3

    Inte kan man tro att det är “boxing day”. Det ser verkligen mera ut som vår eller sommar. Precis vad jag behövde, då temperaturen i skrivande stund visar 10 minusgrader… Tack för värmen Anita:-)

