Today, on Boxing Day, I went for my daily dog walk and then I haven’t done much more than being in the garden, weeding, and taking some photos. The weather is lovely with 17°C and a clear blue sky. Click on an image, there’s a text. No, it’s not spring, this is the beginning of winter here in Cyprus.

Same Painted lady

I had intended to show some photos from our garden as well, but they didn’t fit and will be in a later post. Although the top photo shows something growing in our garden now. Do you see what it is?

