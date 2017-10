Kuching Food Market

There are always something going on here in Kuching. This is from the Open Food Market in China town. Carpenter Street was closed for traffic and instead of cars there were hustle and bustle of a completely different kind. As usual you must click on the pics in the gallery to see them in larger format. Here you can buy cotton candy and get a smile for free.

Some kept a quite high level of hygiene. Cooperation between mother and daughter.

Paella, at least enough for more than one.

I felt it quite difficult to take pictures in the twilight mixed with fluorescent lamps so the images are not the best but still I want to share at least a part of this event and hope you enjoy.