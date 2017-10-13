Cee’s Black & White Photo Challenge

Published on av Anita

This is a great fun and for me a completely new challenge. To convert from color and use only black and white.An indoor garage here in Kuching with the shadow of a man walking from the entrance.

This is a spiral staircase inside a very old mill completely made of stone in a small town in Malta. This image was taken inside a train in Singapore. This photo is not exactly the same as the one above. Just a small difference in light and contrast but I know that even a small difference can mean a lot and that’s
what I’ll try to learn in Cee’s weekly Black & White Photo Challenge.

CB&W: Indoor Walkways, Hallways, Elevators etc..

Thanks for stopping by. Your feedback is valuable

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Google+ photo

Du kommenterar med ditt Google+-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s