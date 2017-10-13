Cee’s Black & White Photo Challenge

This is a great fun and for me a completely new challenge. To convert from color and use only black and white. An indoor garage here in Kuching with the shadow of a man walking from the entrance.

This is a spiral staircase inside a very old mill completely made of stone in a small town in Malta. This image was taken inside a train in Singapore. This photo is not exactly the same as the one above. Just a small difference in light and contrast but I know that even a small difference can mean a lot and that’s

what I’ll try to learn in Cee’s weekly Black & White Photo Challenge.

CB&W: Indoor Walkways, Hallways, Elevators etc..