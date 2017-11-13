Yesterday we went to Saint Agatha’s Tower in Mellieħa, also known as the Red Tower, located half an hour’s drive from home. Not because of the tower itself but for the surroundings, the nature and the view.Fanny really enjoys to explore new areas and there’s a lot left for her to discover on this island.On Saturday when we visited a park close to Floriana nearby Valletta. Fanny is kept on a lead all the time while I try to teach her to walk without pulling all the time, not as easy as it sounds. Is this a stone or some kind of… well, our imagination has no limits. 😉
Click on an image in the gallery to enlarge. To each image there is a short text.
9 thoughts on “Why Malta – This is my Malta part 2”
Oj så vackra naturbilder Anita, färger, blommor och roliga stenar! Samt att Fanny verkar vara en glad och modig tjej, du kommer att få så många härliga upplevelser med denna hund 🙂
Otroligt härlig natur med variation.
The flowers and scenery are beautiful Anita and Fanny looks so bright and curious! She seems a very spirited young dog who will enjoy the mental stimulation of the great outdoors ☺💖 xxx
Really lovely images, that speak to a place I’ve never been. Yet you make me feel like I have!
Härliga bilder! Så mycket blommor ni har och så fint väder alltid. Fanny verkar uppmärksam och nyfiken – det är gott! Det där med att gå i koppel utan att dra…det är inte lätt alltid. Vår förra hund gick inte att lära detta – vi skyllde alltid på att det var för att han för det mesta gick lös…
Fortsätt bara så där. Ingen vill bo i Sverige längre, ha…ha…
Härliga, vackra bilder! Så mycket grönt, vackra växter och blommor och en glad, liten hund.
Inte lätt att tygla sig när man är liten, nyfiken, full av energi och glädje och allt är spännande. Det är så tråkigt som helst att gå civiliserat. Förstår vilket barn som helst. 🙂
Den där stenen är nog…. ett troll, tror jag.
And how beautiful it is, too!
WOW! Å jag kan konstatera att Fanny böjas i tid. Hon kommer att älska Malta lika mycket som du:-) Å det är helt klart att hon kommer att se ett ansikte i sista bilden:-)))
Gorgeous! I think from the first time You mentioned Malta I understood why You lived there. SOOOO beautiful! Wow. Just lovely. And Fanny’s smile and tail are completely impossibly cute. Good Lord! I can’t stop smiling! I live on an island as well! SO different….but I’m on St. Simons Island in GA, USA. Your water is much prettier as ours is very marshy and swampy and a bit murkish at times due to the mixing of fresh and saltwater. It’s gorgeous as well though. Huge oak trees, billions of flowers, white beaches and that crazy, moooooody Spanish moss hanging everywhere and blowing in the breeze! Lucky Island dwellers are we!!! Cheers and Thanks for gifting yet another smile!!! 🙂
