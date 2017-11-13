Why Malta – This is my Malta part 2

Yesterday we went to Saint Agatha’s Tower in Mellieħa, also known as the Red Tower, located half an hour’s drive from home. Not because of the tower itself but for the surroundings, the nature and the view. Fanny really enjoys to explore new areas and there’s a lot left for her to discover on this island. On Saturday when we visited a park close to Floriana nearby Valletta. Fanny is kept on a lead all the time while I try to teach her to walk without pulling all the time, not as easy as it sounds. Is this a stone or some kind of… well, our imagination has no limits. 😉

Click on an image in the gallery to enlarge. To each image there is a short text.