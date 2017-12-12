What’s in my picture…

Published on by Anita

or what’s behind and what’s in front of the window.

This picture was taken in a window display that reflects the background where I stand.
I did it for fun even though the result became a bit messy, but at least, colorful.

2 thoughts on "What's in my picture…

  1. Om jag hade tagit den bilden hade jag helt klart avfärdat den som “typiskt jag, undrar vad som gick fel här”. Men nu är det ju du som tog fotot och då blir det helt klart “psychedelic art”:-) Sedan ser jag fotografen också och kan konstatera att du antingen har klippt dig eller har håret uppsatt;-)

