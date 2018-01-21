Why Malta – This is my Malta part 4

Yesterday we went to the countryside as we often do during the weekends. Chapels like these are often seen along the country roads, while all the small villages and towns have their magnificent churches in the center. Some flowers I found in Ta Qali National Park while Fanny ran around and explored the lush surroundings.

For me, this flower is unique. They are quite small and you don’t notice the colors if you’re not really close. There are lots of these rare flowers that bloom now here in Malta. In my next post, I’ll show almond trees that already blooming on the island.