Yesterday we went to the countryside as we often do during the weekends. Chapels like these are often seen along the country roads, while all the small villages and towns have their magnificent churches in the center.Some flowers I found in Ta Qali National Park while Fanny ran around and explored the lush surroundings.
For me, this flower is unique. They are quite small and you don’t notice the colors if you’re not really close. There are lots of these rare flowers that bloom now here in Malta. In my next post, I’ll show almond trees that already blooming on the island.
7 thoughts on “Why Malta – This is my Malta part 4”
Gorgeous colours and blue skies! Needed up here in the cold north!
Ont om snö, har ni gott om, på Malta. Fina bilder på blommor och hund fick du till.
Svante
Lite njutning för själ och öga.
Tror jag förstår varför Malta 😀 Gillar din serie om ön. Blev glad att du visar Almond träds blommor. Min duschtvål innehåller Almond oil 😀 Saknar verkligen sommar när jag ser Fanny i det höga gräset. Det är lycka. Härliga bilder som ger mersmak!
Love those intricate details (img_2653-lr.jpg) 🙂 🍸
Konstigt nog tror jag mig faktiskt minnas just detta kapell. Ska snart kolla om inte jag också tog ett kort på den när vi var på Malta. Gamla vanliga papperskopior av bilderna inklistrade i fotoalbum du vet;-)
Blommorna du fotade är verkligen unika och otroligt fina. Tidigt ute är de också med tanke på att det ändå fortfarande är januari.
Tack för härliga bilder:-) Kram!
SOOOO beautiful!!! Your posts are such sunshine. Thank You! Cheers!!! 🙂
