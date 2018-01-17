Last Sunday we went to St. Anton Gardens in Attard where the annual Citrus Festival took place. But Fanny didn’t enjoy it that much, too many people, so much noise and I was too busy managing my camera. So we just walked around the park where there weren’t so many people for about an hour before we left. But we were lucky, instead of oranges in quantities and lots of different varieties we found these two beautiful black Swans swimming around so peacefully. I’ve never seen black Swans before!
So graceful and with a distinctive beauty in its movement, style and shape. I’ll visit them again soon.
4 thoughts on “Beautiful black Swans”
OJ så vackert Anita! Jag har aldrig sett en svart svan i verkligheten. Sedan den vackra frukten och din hund…det kompletterar allt det vackra 🙂 Tack för att du delar med dig av dina fina bilder Anita 😉
Beautiful images Anita, I have never seen black swans in real life and they look amazing! We can understand how Fanny feels, Eivor and Pearl do not enjoy crowded places either ;o) xxx
WOW! Dom var verkligen vackra och majestätiska. Ärligt talat visste jag inte ens att svarta svanar existerade. Tur med bildbevis här:-)
Att Fanny vantrivdes kan jag nästan förstå. Hon är ju så liten och det enda hon ser är fötter och underben, och dessutom många. Kan ju inte vara så upphetsande för henne. Men titta hur fint hon sitter där:-)
PS. Spanjorerna har en egen lösning här. De köper “dog prams” och sätter hundarna i dom. DS.
Lovely Images.
