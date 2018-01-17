Last Sunday we went to St. Anton Gardens in Attard where the annual Citrus Festival took place. But Fanny didn’t enjoy it that much, too many people, so much noise and I was too busy managing my camera. So we just walked around the park where there weren’t so many people for about an hour before we left. But we were lucky, instead of oranges in quantities and lots of different varieties we found these two beautiful black Swans swimming around so peacefully. I’ve never seen black Swans before!

So graceful and with a distinctive beauty in its movement, style and shape. I’ll visit them again soon.