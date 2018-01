Monday’s mix of weekend pics

Another wonderful weekend at Ta Qali National Park here in Malta.

It feels like spring is already here when I see all these flowers but still, only 16-17 degrees in the air. What is this? One of nature created works of art! A small visitor, I wish I saw more of them.

This one is not so good, I know!!!

Now that we have Fanny, we go to the park every weekend. I feel so happy when I see her running in the high grass and how she really enjoys it. She is now 6 months old and not always easy to catch with my camera…

If you like, click on an image below to enlarge.