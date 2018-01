WPC – Weathered

This week is about the effect of time and the elements. Above you see Malta’s typical honey yellow limestone. The terrain of Malta is characterized by limestone plateaus that change constantly in shape due to climate and time. The limestone is still common as building materials and the effect of that is clearly visible below.

A weathered old forgotten store surrounded by walls made of limestone.

Influenced by time, sun, wind, rain and salty water from the Mediterranean Sea. A weathered old sign-board.

WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge / Weathered Theme by Krista