Some of the year’s first wild flowers and plants I found in Ta ‘Qali National Park.
Malta January 2018.
Fanny, really enjoy being in nature among the green grass and all white flowers. Still we can´t have her loose but with an eight meter long leash she can run quite freely. At least when she´s wise enough to run in a circle. Next Friday we will take her to school to learn more about behavior, obedience and much more…
2 thoughts on “Wildflowers…”
Underbara blombilder. Hunden är så söt vilken ras är det? Är det blommor som växer nu.
Tack !! Fanny är en Basenji och blommorna växer nu här på Malta.
