Wildflowers…

Some of the year’s first wild flowers and plants I found in Ta ‘Qali National Park.

Malta January 2018.

Fanny, really enjoy being in nature among the green grass and all white flowers. Still we can´t have her loose but with an eight meter long leash she can run quite freely. At least when she´s wise enough to run in a circle. Next Friday we will take her to school to learn more about behavior, obedience and much more…