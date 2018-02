Dogs! I´m aware of that some of you aren’t interested at all, like me when it comes to sport. But this weekend when we let Fanny run freely without leash for the first time she was exceedingly happy, and so was I!!

I have read so much about letting Basenjis run freely. They completely ignore you and take the opportunity to search for their own adventures. That´s not true, she ran away but not too far without being aware of where we were. There were also exciting meetings with other dogs in Ta Qali National Park.

Suzy was friendly, just trying to scare you with her ugly smile while another dog just laughed. At home after a fantastic weekend! She´s now seven months old and I love her so much…