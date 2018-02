Spring Flowers

Just a few scenes from last weekend. All from Ta Qali National Park here in Malta, except the last one. Some trees are blooming now… …while most are still bare.

This flower is a bit special, I’ve shown it before but have no idea what it’s called.. This yellow one is very common in spring, often seen blooming all over the meadows like a carpet of flowers. Another small and colorful flower and that’s all for today. Now I’ll go for a walk with Fanny… …and today we will walk along this path.