Yesterday we went to Majjistral Nature/History Park, the only natural park in Malta that includes coastal cliffs and a rich ecological and rural heritage. Thanks to Fanny, we discover new amazing places here on the island. Mimosa blossoms. It was a lovely day with blue sky and a temperature of 20 degrees. My dear husband and my lovely dog, always by my side, waiting patiently while I’m constantly taking new pictures.

Maltese Pyramical Orchid Maltese Pyramical Orchid.

There are around 430 different species of plants in the park and during spring, the best time to visit the park. I saw hundreds of flower and different plants. These, I believe, are Maltese Pyramical Orchids. Guess if I was a bit sad that my macro lens is broken. But not too bad, now I have a reason to buy a new one!!