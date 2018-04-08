This week, Frank invites us to share one or more photos that makes us think about the future. Yesterday, we were hiking for three hours in the Majjistral National Park where nature is stunning. The sea, the huge rocks in different shapes, all wild flowers and the swirling footpaths gives a feeling of being truly in the middle of nature. That we totally went lost is another story… Nature is both delicate and strong. As long as we let nature take care of itself, it will also survive…

One of many threats to the future of our nature is plastic. In the deep oceans, as well as on land. What every generation teaches to the next… …will be the result of our future. And I strongly believe in the future. Photo Challenge by Frank / Dutch Goes the Photo’s / Theme: Future