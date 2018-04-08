This week, Frank invites us to share one or more photos that makes us think about the future.Yesterday, we were hiking for three hours in the Majjistral National Park where nature is stunning. The sea, the huge rocks in different shapes, all wild flowers and the swirling footpaths gives a feeling of being truly in the middle of nature. That we totally went lost is another story…Nature is both delicate and strong. As long as we let nature take care of itself, it will also survive…
One of many threats to the future of our nature is plastic. In the deep oceans, as well as on land.What every generation teaches to the next……will be the result of our future. And I strongly believe in the future.Photo Challenge by Frank / Dutch Goes the Photo’s / Theme: Future
Sista bilden är häftig. Vilket leende.
Svante
Framtiden är viktig. Vad vi har med oss bakåt, är minnen, men vi lever här och nu. Titta på barnet! Titta på husdjuret!
Kram, Gerd ❤
Beautiful. And yes…I believe in the future as well. I believe we can learn. I really do. What a lovely hike!!! Ahhhh. Thank You and Cheers!!! 💖😊🐬
Skymtar Fanny i andra bilden. Hon var aningen före er och väntar tålmodigt på er att hinna ikapp;-) Att gå vilse där har jag full förståelse för, speciellt då jag har ett obefintligt lokalsinne. Tur att min man alltid har en kompass med sig. Han förstår sig på den också, vilket jag inte gör;-)
Sedan var det det där med att skräpa ner i naturen. Förstår inte hur folk är funtat faktiskt. Jag menar om man orkar bära med sig till exempel fulla petflaskor, så borde man väl orka bära tillbaka tomma sådana. Alternativt stoppa skräpet i en papperskorg. Sorgligt! En dyster framtid på den fronten!
Men som tur är avslutar du med världens bästa leende. Den tjejen är helt klart ett framtidshopp. Hon ska ju betala våra pensioner sedan;-)
Tack för ett toppen inlägg!
