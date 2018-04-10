Hiking in Majjistral Nature Park– Part 1

In my last post, I mentioned that we went hiking in Majjistral Nature Park last Saturday. We walked for about three hours and we got lost. These are just a very few of all the pictures I took, just to give an impression of how it looks in the park. You can choose between walking at the flat plateau which we did the first time… …for more adventure you can choose to walk along the slopes on narrow winding paths, and that’s what we did this time. Me, my husband and our brave Basenji Fanny. Here at the beginning the walkway is quite wide. Our first stop will be at the small buildings by the water. When we were here last time we thought this was a dead end but on our way back we meet a couple who said that you can continue around the corner and further up there are a stairway where you can get up to the plateau. No need to go back and just a few hours walk.

This trip can easily be a very long trip since I stop all the time to take pictures. Here´s the second butterfly I seen so far this year. Sadly, my macro lens was in my bag, but I managed to take some close ups anyway. Now the paths have become more narrow and the slopes down towards the sea are steeper. We will soon arrive at the small buildings where we will rest before moving on to see what’s waiting around the corner. It became quite exciting, but I’ll leave that until part two. Before I finish, I have to mention my beloved four-legged friend. She’s soon nine months old, still a puppy but very clever and so brave. She proved that on several occasions during the next part of our adventure.💖💖

I think this post may fit well with the theme of breathe with its breathtaking views, the breathtaking adventures, and our deep breaths when we were exhausted after climbing and when we realized we were lost. If that’s not enough then it’s obvious above how Fanny breathes.

Photo Challenge by Frank / Dutch Goes the Photo’s / Theme: Breathe