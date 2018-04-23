Last time, we went along the narrow path to the small buildings that you can see in distance at above image. From there we continued our walk in search for the staircase up to the plateau, where we got lost.Here we are still on our way to the buildings by the sea and the path is easy to follow. My dear man carries my pink bag with water, my macro lens and some snacks. Fanny is the leader while I, as usually, walk behind.Surrounded by huge cliffs……and the Mediterranean Sea below.
The scenery varies quite a lot but we just have to follow the narrow path and there’s no risk of getting lost.Finally, by the sea to rest for a while. I dip my feet in the water before continuing our walk around the corner.
Water and some chicken for Fanny…
…while I take a look at some of the pictures I have in my camera that I’ve taken along the way. Now I realize that even this post will be too long so I finish as last time with a picture of my beloved and brave Basenji Fanny. Part 3 will come later but to give you a clue, there were no easy paths around the corner…
4 thoughts on “Hiking in Majjistral Nature Park– Part 2”
Wonderful photos, such amazing views!
Spectacular scenery!
Summery and amazing colours! Thank you for taking us!
Spectacular scenery! This sums it up perfectly! Men jag fick mig ju några goda skratt ändå som du förstår. För det första är det också alltid min man som kånkar på “provianten”. Men han har en svart ryggsäck. Så eloge till din man som bär på en rosa variant. Åt andra sidan var ni ju tämligen ensamma där i Majjistral Nature Park, så ingen såg honom ju;-)
Att Fanny var först är det ju ingen tvekan om, lika lite som att du var sist. Man är alltid sist som fotobloggare, för det tar ju sin liten tid att ta bilder eller hur;-) Kram och tack för ett underbart inlägg.
