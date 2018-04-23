Hiking in Majjistral Nature Park– Part 2

Last time, we went along the narrow path to the small buildings that you can see in distance at above image. From there we continued our walk in search for the staircase up to the plateau, where we got lost. Here we are still on our way to the buildings by the sea and the path is easy to follow. My dear man carries my pink bag with water, my macro lens and some snacks. Fanny is the leader while I, as usually, walk behind. Surrounded by huge cliffs… …and the Mediterranean Sea below.

Don’t look up, don’t look down look where you put your feet, it´s quite deep down to the sea.. I could follow the path for hours. Hear are lots of beautiful and small flowers. This wooden bridge was not entirely safe to walk on. Always curious about what’s waiting around the corner. Suddenly we are surrounded by high grass.. A steep slope of dry mud. A place I’d not choose to walk on after a rainy day.

The scenery varies quite a lot but we just have to follow the narrow path and there’s no risk of getting lost. Finally, by the sea to rest for a while. I dip my feet in the water before continuing our walk around the corner.

Water and some chicken for Fanny…

…while I take a look at some of the pictures I have in my camera that I’ve taken along the way. Now I realize that even this post will be too long so I finish as last time with a picture of my beloved and brave Basenji Fanny. Part 3 will come later but to give you a clue, there were no easy paths around the corner…